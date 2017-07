Timestamps:

[0:53] The Problem Rype Is Solving

[4:10] What You’ll Get Today As a Rype Member

[8:01] How Rype Compares

[11:00] Rype’s Research-Backed Method

[13:52] Student Success Stories

[20:36] Who Is Rype For

[23:30] How Much Time You’ll Save (And Win Back)

[30:08] How We Hire Professional Teachers At Rype

[30:40] Summary of Total Value You Get

[37:54] How to Get Started (Your Next Steps)